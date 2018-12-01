St. Michael & All Angels hosts “Oh Holy Night” nativity display

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -For many people, Christmas is mostly about a baby in a manger. Yet over the years and various cultures that image is imagined in many different ways.
Indeed, it’s the Christmas Crèche or manger scene that makes some hearts swell this season. There are more than 100 nativities at this event, called Oh Holy Night, at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Sale Road.
Sarah Brummett says some have been passed down for generations.
"One is cross stitched. Some are very, very primitive that are made out of pottery. There is one that is made out of clothes pins,” Brummett said.
Some are elegant, some more rudimentary, some traditional while others are modern and they come from many different cultures and parts of the world. But mostly they remind people here of the reason for the season.
"We really want to emphasize and take time to share with people about the birth of Christ," said Brummett.
Rev. Seth Donald hopes the display helps people prepare their hearts for Christmas.
“The effect of it is, it changes our lives. It changes our lives completely and totally to know that god loves us so much that he gave us his son. And so, to attempt to make room in our hearts for god’s love will change the way that we think and we act and we are in the world," Donald said.
They have a special section for children where little ones can touch everything to their hearts content, whether it’s dressing up like a wise man, cradling the baby Jesus or just learning more about the story of Christmas.
You can see the nativities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church on Sale Road.
It’s a fund raiser for a mission trip so they are charging $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.