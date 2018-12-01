Police looking for suspect in fatal hit and run

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are requesting the public’s assistance in finding a suspect involved in a hit an run this morning, December 1, 2018.
Police say they responded to a call involving a man laying in the median at 6:58 a.m. on I-10 near the Truck Stop.
During their investigation police say officers were able to determine that the man had been struck by a vehicle, which had fled the scene. The Coroner’s Office arrived shortly after and pronounced the victim deceased.
The victim has been identified as Jerry Harris, 58, of Houston, Texas.
Police say the suspect’s vehicle has been described as a white Honda but do not know the model.
Lake Charles Police are asking anyone with information pertaining to this hit and run to contact Sgt. Sammy Kingsley at 337-491-1311 or to email skinglsey@cityoflc.us
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.