Government asks military to extend troop deployment at southern border to end of January

(CNN) - The Department of Homeland Security has officially asked the Pentagon to extend troop deployments along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The deployment has been scheduled to end on Dec. 15.
But DHS is now asking that it be extended 45 days, which would mean the end of January.
The Pentagon said it has received the request, but Defense Secretary James Mattis has yet to sign off on it.
There are currently about 5,600 troops at the southern border, deployed in Texas, California and Arizona.
