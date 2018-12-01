G-20 enters final day with work to do on bridging divisions

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The Group of 20 summit enters its crucial second and final day with hours left for diplomats to bridge divisions on major issues including world trade, climate change and tackling migration.
Saturday will also see a highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose nations have been embroiled in an escalating trade war with new U.S. tariffs on China goods set to take effect a month from now.
The divisions among the world's leading economies were evident from the moment Argentina's president opened the summit Friday with a call for international cooperation to solve the planet's problems.
Diplomats are haggling hard over a final joint statement, with disagreement over what language to use on the Paris climate accord and the World Trade Organization.