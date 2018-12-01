FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect mostly sunny skies with just a few high cirrus clouds. Winds out of the west funnel in drier air, but not cooler air. Temperatures today up near 80 degrees through the afternoon. We will cool down nicely tonight with lower dewpoints temperatures drop into the mid 50s with clear skies.
During the day tomorrow the cold front that passed through yesterday stalls just off the coast and starts to move back towards Louisiana. Thankfully, this does not bring a rain chance, but it does bring a change in the winds. Winds shift to out of the south increasing the dewpoint through the day. Temperatures do not warm up as much tomorrow only into the upper 70s, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Overnight skies remain clear, but with that south wind and increased dewpoint temperatures do not cool down as much only into the upper 50s.
That reinforcing cold front passes through during the day on Monday, but temperatures this day still getting near the 70s through the afternoon. With the passage of that cold front skies remain clear overnight and temperatures cool down into the 40s.
Tuesday will be pretty chilly with temperatures only reaching a high in the mid 50s through the afternoon with ample sunshine. Overnight temperatures drop down into the mid 30s and we could see some frost and a possible light freeze for northern portions of the viewing area.
Much of the same through the day on Wednesday with clear skies and highs in the mid 50s with overnight lows cooling into the 30s.
Clouds increase through the day on Thursday as a low pressure system moves across Texas toward our area. Clouds continue to increase through the day on Friday ahead of a showers and storms overnight into the early morning hours on Saturday.
