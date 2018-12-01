FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine this week

During the day tomorrow the cold front that passed through yesterday stalls just off the coast and starts to move back towards Louisiana. Thankfully, this does not bring a rain chance, but it does bring a change in the winds. Winds shift to out of the south increasing the dewpoint through the day. Temperatures do not warm up as much tomorrow only into the upper 70s, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Overnight skies remain clear, but with that south wind and increased dewpoint temperatures do not cool down as much only into the upper 50s.