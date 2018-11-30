Whitt has triple-double, SMU dominates McNeese 91-59

Jahmal McMurray led the scoring for the Mustangs (5-3), knocking down five from distance to total 19 points. Isiaha Mike was 3 of 6 from long range for 18 points as SMU drilled 11 of 29 from beyond the arc. Ethan Chargois contributed 11 points as all 10 Mustangs put points on the board. Feron Hunt posted seven points while grabbing eight rebounds as SMU won the rebound battle 38-23.