Top 10 toys for the Holidays

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The countdown until Christmas has begun and with only a few weeks left, it’s time to start thinking of gift ideas for the children.
If you have no idea what the kids are into these days, several outlets have released lists of the top holiday toys of the season.
10. Ryan’s World Giant Mystery Egg: With the popularity of the Hatchimals still going strong, this mystery egg embraces the concept of not knowing what’s inside, except this time, you won’t expect an animal; the toy will be a surprise from a plethora of choices. Target.com says it’s based on Ryan Toys Review, the most popular kids YouTube channel on the planet. The toy is for ages three - six years old. It retails around $40, but hurry, the toy has been selling out quickly. Walmart has the current cheapest price at $34.82. Take a look at Ryan’s channel HERE.
9. Fingerlings HUGS/Fingerlings UNTAMED: Walmart describes the first version of the toy as interactive pets that love to hang onto your finger, blink their eyes, turn their heads, blow kisses, swing by their tails, and talk in monkey babble. The other is a special cage that comes with Infrared, an exclusive dinosaur with eyes that glow in the dark and a fierce desire to escape. The toys retail for around $10 and $20. Walmart.com has them for the cheapest at $9.99 and $19.97. Watch the commercials HERE and HERE.
8. Really Rad Robots MiBro: Moose Toys describes it as a robot that’s totally under your control. Children can alter their voices, carry items on it’s tray, and talk to people through the robot. It retails around $40. Walmart.com is selling it at $34.76. Watch the ad HERE.
6. Barbie DreamHouse: The home for Barbie has always been a dream for Barbie-lovers for several decades. This year, Mattel is offering huge options to choose from for your child’s dolls. barbie.mattel.com describes it as a three+ feet tall and four+ feet wide home that features three stories, eight rooms, and 70+ accessories. It retails around $200. Walmart.com is selling it for $179. See the advertisement HERE.
5. Polly Pocket Transformation Go Tiny™ Playset: Shop.mattel says this playset’s desk reveals a concert stage, the bed hides a rock wall and car, and a submarine emerges in the aquarium. The toy retails for about $45. Amazon has it for $31.
4. Imaginext Jurrassic World Jurassic Rex: Break the dinosaur loose from the holding base, pop open the blindfolds, and send her rampaging forward with awesome lunging and chomping action, according to Fisher Price. The item retails for around $110. Amazon.com has the cheapest price for $99.00. Watch the commercial HERE
3. L.O.L. Surprise! Bigger Surprise: Discover 60+, never before seen surprises inside with exclusive dolls and accessories, says L.O.L. Surprise’s Amazon page. The toy sells for around $80. Walmart.com has the toy for $79. See the ad HERE.
2. Pomsies: These furry friends react when you touch and pet them and their eyes change colors to show what they’re feeling, according to pomsies.com. The pet costs around $15. Walmart.com has it priced for $12.66. Watch the advertisement HERE.
1. Hatchimals: This toy topped several lists last year as well. Hatchimals are magical creatures inside colorful speckled eggs. With your love and care, you can hatch Hatchimals who sing, dance, and play games. The product retails for around $40. Walmart has the price to beat at $39.97. See how it works HERE.
(Prices were taken as of Nov. 30, 2018)
Honorable mentions to the Let’s Dance Elmo.
KPLC will be having kids review a few of these toys soon. We’ll keep you posted!
