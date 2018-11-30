Texas woman arrested for 50 counts of forgery

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that a woman has been arrested after a warrant was issued for her regarding theft and 50 counts of forgery.
The Sheriff’s Office says that they received a complaint of theft from an employer on August 21, 2018.
As their investigation progressed a warrant was issued for Frances Christina Sturless who was living in Orange, Texas at the time.
The suspect had been a former employee of the victim and was arrested at her residence in Orange for the outstanding warrant on November 19, 2018. She was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office who was assisting in the investigation.
Sturless was transported back to Louisiana on November 29, 2018 and has been booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. No bond has been set for her at this time.
