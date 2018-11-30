TDL Semifinals: Three local teams looking for trip to the ’Dome

(Renard, Brady)
November 30, 2018 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated November 30 at 3:43 PM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three local teams are still alive in their quest for a state championship.

Scroll down for capsules of each matchup and statewide playoff pairings.

Class 4A Playoffs

  • (6) Leesville at (2) Warren Easton

Class 3A Playoffs

  • (4) Sterlington at (1) Iota

Class 2A Playoffs

  • (5) Welsh at (1) Many

Capsules

Class 4A Playoffs

(6) Leesville at (2) Warren Easton (10-2)

Undefeated Leesville (13-0) is in the semifinals for the first time since 1995 after taking down (3 St. Martinville in comeback fashion in the quarterfinals. The Cats trailed by 10 with under two minutes to play, but D’ante Gallashaw scored his second touchdown of the fourth quarter, then special teams came up with its second onside kick. That set up Jacob Mount to hit Noah Allain for the game-winning score.

Warren Easton (10-2) is easily Leesville’s toughest game yet. With seven players ranked as three-star prospects or higher, Warren Easton is loaded with talent. Eagles quarterback Lance Legendre is a four-star with offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. Running back Jahmal Sam, a Ragin Cajun commit, scored three touchdowns last week, including a 98-yard kickoff return.

Since Week 7, Warren Easton is allowing an average of 5 points per game.

The winner plays the winner of (4 Neville (10-2) at (1 Edna Karr (13-0) at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Class 3A Playoffs

(4) Sterlington at (1) Iota

Strong special teams paired with a defense that is only giving up 9 points a game in the playoffs has sparked the undefeated Bulldogs' first semifinal appearance in 16 years. It was the play of both units that led to the team’s quarterfinal victory against (8 North Webster.

Up next for Iota (13-0) is another team from North Louisiana in the (4 Sterlington Panthers (11-2). The Panthers rely on a heavy rushing attack led by junior Dallas Reagor, who has rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns this year. The Panthers were dominant in the first round, but tight contests followed against Church Point and Union Parish. Both games were decided by just one point.

The winner plays the winner of (3 Kaplan (10-3) at (2 Eunice (11-2) at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Class 2A Playoffs

(5) Welsh at (1) Many

Defending state champion Welsh (10-3) is no stranger to the semifinal round. After routing (20 DeQuincy in the quarterfinals, the Hounds are now a game away from the Dome for the third time in four years.

That challenge will be a semifinal rematch from a year ago. Top-seeded Many (12-1) will be the host this time around. In 13 games, Many has only given up 9 points a game while pitching seven shutouts. Both Many and Welsh rely on physical running games and stingy defenses. For Many, it’s Myron Warren that stands out on the defensive line. The senior defensive end is a three-star prospect and will be playing his college ball for the University of Texas.

Many’s goal, like last year, isn’t to just reach the Superdome.

“We want another ring, that’s our only goal over here”, Iguess added.

The winner plays the winner of (3 Ferriday at (2 Amite at noon Friday, Dec. 7, in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Statewide Playoff Pairings

Semifinals

Class 5A

  • (4) John Ehret at (1) West Monroe
  • (6) Zachary at (2) Destrehan

Class 4A

  • (4) Neville at (1) Edna Karr
  • (2) Warren Easton at (6) Leesville

Class 3A

  • (4) Sterlington at (1) Iota
  • (3) Kaplan at (2) Eunice

Class 2A

  • (5) Welsh at (1) Many
  • (3) Ferriday at (2) Amite

Class 1A

  • (5) West St. John at (1) Oak Grove
  • (3) Kentwood at (2) Haynesville

Division I Championship

Noon, Saturday, Dec. 8, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

  • (2) Catholic-Baton Rouge at (1) John Curtis

Division II Championship

3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

  • (3) St. Thomas More at (1) University Lab

Division III Championship

7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

  • (6) Catholic-New Iberia at (1) Notre Dame

Division IV Championship

3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

  • (4) Lafayette Christian at (2) Ascension Catholic

