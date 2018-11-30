Pitkin Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -A crash in Vernon Parish involving two vehicles killed a man from Pitkin according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
Troopers say they responded to the crash around 11:30 a.m. Thursday on LA Hwy 399 just north the Vernon/Beauregard Parish line.
The crash involved a 2016 Ford pickup and a 1992 Peterbilt loaded log truck
Troopers say the Peterbilt was stopped in the southbound lane of LA Hwy 399, due to a previous crash it was involved in. As the southbound Ford approached the stopped Peterbilt, the driver failed to stopped and collided with the rear of it.
The pickup truck driver, 86-year-old James Johnson of Pitkin, died at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.