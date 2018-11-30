Oakdale, Randall Gordon part ways after seven seasons

OAKDALE, LA (KPLC) - The Oakdale Warriors football program will be searching for a new head coach following OHS' decision to fire Randall Gordon. Gordon said the choice was based on his 30-48 record in seven seasons.
“It’s unfortunate because high school coaching is a lot more than just wins and losses,” said Gordon. “I believe we have built a Warrior football program of pride, hard work, character and mature young men for our community.”
During Gordon’s time with the Warriors, he led his alma mater to back-to-back six-win seasons in 2014 and 2015. Those seasons also resulted in playoff wins and second-round exits. Oakdale has made the playoffs in six straight seasons.
Gordon said he is thankful to those that hired and helped him during his tenure.
“I loved coaching the Warriors and loved the relationships with our players and coaches that will last a lifetime,” Gordon said. “I know when I lay my head down at night that Oakdale football is a better program than when I started here in 2012.”
“I will always live by the phrase, ‘Once a Warrior Always a Warrior.'”
