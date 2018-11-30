No. 5 Welsh set to take on No. 1 Many in semifinal rematch

WELSH, LA (KPLC) - The defending state champion Welsh Greyhounds are no strangers to the semifinal round. After routing 20 seed DeQuincy, the Hounds are now a game away from the Dome for the third time in four years.
“We just came together because we know we only have one goal on this team. We’re all trying to get to the same thing we did last year”, said senior defensive back Alec Iguess.
“We went out there in the quarterfinal game against a very improved DeQuincy team, we executed all three phases of the game, but we put that one behind us now we know we got a big challenge in front of us this week", head coach John Richardson said.
That challenge will be a semifinal rematch from a year ago. Top-seeded Many will be the host this time around as the Tigers have imposed their will all season long. In 13 games, Many has only given up 9 points a game while pitching seven shutouts. It’ll be strength against strength as both Many and Welsh rely on physical running games and stingy defenses. For Many, it’s Myron Warren that stands out on the defensive line. The senior defensive-end is a three-star prospect and will be playing his college ball for the University of Texas.
“It’s like playing ourselves. We have the same style of football. Everybody is fundamentally sound and they just usually do everything right”, said senior quarterback Austyn Benoit.
“They have some playmakers on their offense and their defense is big and physical, we just have to match their intensity and play well”, Iguess said.
“We just have to play great football this week. It’s the semifinals, you should be playing your best football right now and it’s going to take a great effort from us. They’re big and athletic and have a lot of speed everywhere along with size", Richardson said. “I think they dress out over a hundred players. They’ve had a lot of success and this is their third straight time they’ve been to the semifinals, they’re definitely a good football team.”
The defending champs have represented last season’s title well all season long. But the goal, like last year, isn’t to just reach the Superdome.
“We want another ring, that’s our only goal over here”, Iguess added.
