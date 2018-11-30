McNeese creates search committee to find new head football coach

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University has created a search committee to find the next head football coach.
McNeese announced earlier this month that it was not renewing the contract of Lance Guidry, who led the Cowboys for three years, compiling a 21-12 record.
The committee, selected by McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel, is comprised of McNeese officials, former football players and community members.
The committee members are:
- Ben Bourgeois, local businessman and former McNeese football player
- Bobby Keasler, former McNeese head football coach
- Lester Langley Jr., local businessman
- Dr. Jeff Lemke, faculty athletic representative and professor in the College of Liberal Arts
- Kedrick Nicholas, associate dean of students and former McNeese football player
- Dr. Michael Snowden, chief diversity officer and Title IX officer
- Dennis Stine, local businessman
- Tanner Stines (Chair), associate athletic director
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.