Four arrested in Lafayette “grab-and-dash” thefts from retailers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Four people have been arrested in connection with “grab-and-dash” thefts at Lafayette retail stores, Lafayette authorities said.
The four have been linked to thefts at Lafayette area stores totaling $13,000, according to a news release from Corp. Bridgette P. Dugas, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department.
Dugas said that during one theft, one of the suspects pepper sprayed a store employee who tried to prevent the theft.
The suspects would post the stolen items for sale online or on social media.
- Precious Landry, 18, Breaux Bridge.
- Candace Batiste, 27, Lafayette.
- Marshell Ward, 17, Carencro.
- 16-year-old juvenile male.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.