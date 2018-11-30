Four arrested in Lafayette “grab-and-dash” thefts from retailers

November 30, 2018 at 11:21 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 11:21 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Four people have been arrested in connection with “grab-and-dash” thefts at Lafayette retail stores, Lafayette authorities said.

The four have been linked to thefts at Lafayette area stores totaling $13,000, according to a news release from Corp. Bridgette P. Dugas, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department.

Dugas said that during one theft, one of the suspects pepper sprayed a store employee who tried to prevent the theft.

The suspects would post the stolen items for sale online or on social media.

Arrests

  • Precious Landry, 18, Breaux Bridge.
  • Candace Batiste, 27, Lafayette.
  • Marshell Ward, 17, Carencro.
  • 16-year-old juvenile male.
