First Alert Forecast: Some strong to severe storms tonight, then a nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the afternoon, I do not expect too much rain. There will still be a couple showers here and there. It will be the late afternoon when more storms begin to arrive. So right around the time when you are getting off of work, or about to start your weekend, more rain will be likely.
Through the evening hours and the early portion of the overnight hours, there will be some strong storms. Some of these storms could even become severe. The greater risk for severe weather remains to our north, and well to the east near New Orleans. I still cannot rule out the potential here in Southwest Louisiana.
The greater threats are strong to damaging winds and potential for tornadoes. There should not be a flooding threat, nor a hail threat. Granted, the treat for winds and tornadoes is still low, but it is always good to be prepared.
Through the first half of the night, that is when we will need to be prepared for severe weather. Through the second half of the night, there will still be rain and maybe a storm or two, but the severe threat will have diminished. Make sure to download the 7 Stormteam Weather app and make sure your alerts are turned on.
A few showers will be left by early Saturday morning. By then, it should only be a few showers and no more storms. Around the early morning, our cold front will push through. That will push all the rain away and off to the east. From there through the rest of the day, it will be nice and sunny! It will still be warm despite the cold front. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.
Sunday may have a shower or two, but I am optimistic that the rain will stay away. I have a 10% chance of a shower or two near the coastline. There should be plenty of clouds around so there should not be as much sunshine, although I can’t rule out a peek or two every now and then. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the 70s.
Monday no longer has a significant chance for rain. I do still have a 20% chance, but that is still being pretty generous. Another cold front will be pushing through which may create a shower or two. Even though this front will not have much rain, it will make a big difference with our temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in the lower 70s.
By Tuesday, the rain and clouds will be gone, and the sunshine will finally come back out! The temperature will be the biggest difference. The temperature in the afternoon will only be in the 50s! Then overnight, the lows will fall to the 30s! Keep those jackets nearby since temperatures are about to fall again.
Wednesday and Thursday will also be a very nice day! There will be plenty of sunshine with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be gradually warming back up throughout the week. Highs will still be in the 50s until next Friday.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.