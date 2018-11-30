FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered morning showers; storm threat tonight

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures this morning near 70 make for an unusually warm start to this last day of November, which is also the last day of hurricane season! With scattered showers already making for some wet roadways across Southwest Louisiana this morning, make sure to take an umbrella and raincoat out the door this morning and prepare to slow down on the roads which are a little slick due to showers overnight.
The rain will come in two main batches today with morning showers tapering off leaving some breaks at times through the remainder of the morning and afternoon as only a few passing showers are expected during this time frame. The main storm threat arrives after sunset and through late-evening as a front gets closer to the area.
Any outdoor events this evening will need to have an indoor plan if storms move across your area as they will be scattered in coverage but the ones that form could turn severe with damaging winds, the possibility of some hail and even an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out! Again to stress, the overall severe weather threat remain lowest for Southwest Louisiana as compared to the northern and eastern part of the state but it’s not totally zero either, so stay weather aware tonight.
The front moves through after midnight bringing an end to the severe weather threat and allow skies to slowly clear through midday and afternoon but with this being a Pacific front, our temperatures won’t drop much and surge back into the upper 70s by Saturday afternoon.
By Sunday night, another front on the way brings a few showers back through during the early morning predawn hours of Monday along with the chill with temperatures next week headed back into the 30s for lows and 50s for highs for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
