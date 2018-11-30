Christmas Events kicking off December

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - December is finally here and everyone’s getting in the Christmas spirit.
There’s a number of plays, performances, parades, and other events happening this weekend if you or your family want to start off the month spreading a little Christmas cheer. You can also find a full list of this month’s Christmas Events in our area here.
- Crave Gourmet’s Holiday Pairing and Sharing: Nov. 3 - Dec. 22; at Crave, 2801 Ryan St. Suite 100, Lake Charles. Join Crave Gourmet every Saturday during the holidays for complimentary tastings of wine, cheese, and artisanal food items. The event takes place each Saturday from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. and can be contacted at (337) 421-0040.
- Winter Wonderettes: Nov. 24 - Dec. 9; at Lake Charles Little Theatre, 813 Enterprise Blvd. Lake Charles. The Wonderettes are back! This seasonal celebration finds the girls entertaining at the annual Harper’s Hardware Holiday Party. When Santa turns up missing, the girls use their talent and creative ingenuity to save the holiday party! Featuring great ’60s versions of holiday classics such as “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Run, Rudolph, Run,” and “Winter Wonderland,” the result is, of course, marvelous! This energetic and glittering holiday package is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages. This event takes place Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.
- Handmade Christmas Cards & Letters to Santa: Nov. 24 - Dec. 29; 1911 Historic City Hall Arts & Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St. Lake Charles. All ages are welcome to test their creative skills and create handmade Christmas cards. The handmade Christmas cards will be distributed to area nursing home residents throughout Calcasieu Parish. Also, children are encouraged to write letters to Santa that will be sent directly to the North Pole. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. For more information you can call (337) 491-9147.
- Pictures with Santa: Nov. 25 - Dec. 24; Prien Lake Mall, 496 W. Prien Lake Rd. Lake Charles. Capture the magic of the season and get in some last minute Christmas wishes at the Dillard’s Court. You can catch Santa Mondays through Fridays from 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. through 6:00 p.m. For more information you can call (337) 477-7487.
- Holiday House: Nov. 29 - Dec. 1; Brimstone Museum Complex, 900 S. Huntington St. Sulphur. Enjoy an evening of good food, great music and an amazing holiday market. The Holiday House features more than 35 different shops with Christmas decorations, gifts, ornaments and plenty more. The Preview Party will take place on Nov. 29 from 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. with admission of $35 per person. Nov. 30 - Dec. 1 will have shopping admission for $5 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. They can be contacted for more information at (337) 527 - 0357.
- Christmas Under the Oaks of Sulphur: Nov. 30 - Dec. 1; Heritage Square, 1211 Ruth Street Sulphur. This FREE event will feature live music, a Christmas tree lighting, food booths, carnival rides, and SNOW!! Bag of Donuts will perform under the pavilion at 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 30 and the Lighting of the Christmas Tree will be on Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. The carnival will operate 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 12 p.m. - 10 p.m on Dec. 1 with admission of $5. (UPDATE); The Kiwanis Lighted Parade on Nov. 30 has been canceled due to threat of inclement weather. For more information call 337-313-1302 for more information.
- McNeese State Holiday Art Sale: Nov. 30; McNeese State University Shearman Fine Arts Center Grand Gallery, 4205 Ryan St. Lake Charles. Come to McNeese’s annual annual holiday art sale on the first floor of the Shearman Fine Arts Annex. McNeese art students and faculty will be displaying over 300 artworks including photographs, drawings, artists books, paintings, mixed media works, wheel-thrown and hand-built ceramic vessels, and a wide range of printing processes. The sale will be open from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can contact the McNeese Dapartment of Visual arts for more information at (337) 475-5060.
- A Magical Cirque Christmas: Nov. 30; The Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. Lake Charles. A holiday entertainment blockbuster set to dazzle audiences of all ages at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles. All guests must be at least 8-years-old. Tickets are $15-$35 and are available online. For more information call (337) 508-7224.
- A Clint Black Christmas with Lisa Hartman Black: Dec. 1; The Golden Nugget, 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd. Lake Charles. Clink Black and Lisa Hartman Black will be performing in the Grand event Center at the Golden Nugget, Admission: $25-$50. Tickets are available online. For more information call (337) 508-7224.
- DeQuincy Christmas Parade: (UPDATE) This event has been moved to Dec. 1; Downtown DeQuincy. Program will consist of craft and food vendors, hot chocolate, music and singing. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. traveling west from the Nichols Dept. with several events scheduled to occur downtown at 11 a.m. The event will wrap up with a Fireworks at 6:30 p.m. at DeQuincy ballpark. Admission is free. For more information you can call (337) 786-6451.
- Jennings Christmas Parade & Festival: Dec. 1; Founders Park, 341 North Main St. Jennings. The Jennings Downtown Christmas Festival is a perfect example of why there’s no place like Jennings, LA for the holidays. Founders Park is transformed into a glittering Christmas Wonderland. Food vendors will also be on-site. The Christmas parade will start at 4 p.m. followed by fireworks at 7 p.m. For more information you can contact the city of Jennings at (337) 821 - 5532.
- O Holy Night: A Nativity Exhibit: Dec. 1; St. Michael & All Angels Church (Parish Hall & Narthex in the Main Building), 123 W. Sale Rd. Lake Charles. See a nativity exhibit featuring a diverse selection of 50 -100 Nativity scenes on display for viewing, a Kid’s Corner with activities for ages 2-12, and refreshments and holiday merriment for all. The event will be open from 2:00 p.m. - 4: 00 p.m. with story time at 3:00 p.m. You can find their event schedule on Facebook HERE.
- Annual Gingerbread House Voting & Display: Dec. 1 - Dec. 26; Lake Charles/Southwest Louisiana Convention & Visitors Bureau, 1205 N. Lakeshore Dr. Lake Charles. This a FREE weekly event showing off homemade decorated gingerbread houses that will be on display. The event will be open Mondays through Fridays 8:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays through Sundays 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. For more information you can contact the Lake Charles/Southwest Convention and Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588. To register for the Gingerbread House Contest you can visit www.visitlakecharles.org/gingerbread
- Cinderella’s Holiday Dining: Dec. 1; Central School Arts & Humanities Center, 809 Kirby St. Lake Charles. Children join their favorite storybook characters such as Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Prince, Snow White, Pinocchio Sleeping Beauty and Aladdin for an unforgettable experience. Character meals include pizza, dessert, and a drink. The seating incorporates a visit from each of these famous characters as they make their way around the dinner table. Children will also enjoy photographs and autographs from these well-known characters. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite costume. Hot coco and gingerbread will also be served. Tickets are $25 and seating is limited! This magical encounter occurs on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, with seating at 12:00 p.m. Make your reservation by calling (337) 433-7323 or visiting www.childrenstheatre.cc
- Town of Elton Christmas Parade: Dec. 1; Downtown Elton. The town of Elton will host its eighth annual Christmas Parade in downtown Elton which begins at 11 a.m. and pass in front of the Coushatta Farmers Market. The Farmers Market will open at 7:30 a.m. at Koasati Plaza on 1007 Main Street. This is a free family event.
- Santa Hot Chocolate Run: Dec. 1; Central School Arts and Humanities Center, 809 Kirby St. Lake Charles. Santa’s Hot Chocolate Run is a chip-timed 5K run/walk fundraiser hosted by the Literacy Council of Southwest Louisiana. The event is on USATF certified courses, both 5K and 1 mile. Onsite registration is $40. The 1 mile fun run will begin at 8 a.m. and the 5k run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Fore more information about early registration, child rates, and hot chocolate, contact the literacy council at santarun@literacyswla.org or call 494-7000.
- Starks Christmas Parade: Dec. 1; Starks VFW, 4402 Hwy. 12, Starks. Christmas Parade followed by Christmas hotlinks and chips, hosted by the Auxiliary. Admission to the event is free and starts at 2:00 p.m. For more information you can call (337) 287-3886.
- Pet Photos with Santa: Dec. 2; Prien Lake Mall, 496 W. Prien Lake Rd. Lake Charles. Bring your pet family members out to have their picture taken with the jolly old elf himself—Santa Claus! Santa will be there from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. For more information you can call (337) 477-7487.
- Handel’s Messiah: Dec. 2; Bulber Auditorium at McNeese State University, 4205 Ryan St. Lake Charles. Come and enjoy a beloved Lake Charles holiday tradition, the 78th annual performance of George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah.” As the City’s official kick-off to the Christmas season, you can enjoy 100 voices singing the most popular selections from this moving work. Soloists from McNeese’s music program and renowned musicians will participate in the performance. The performance will begin at 3 p.m. and is free to the public. For more information you can call McNeese at (337) 477-0662.
