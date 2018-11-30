Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office shares what to look for if child abuse is suspected

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Combating the harsh reality of child abuse is something authorities do almost every day. Captain Billy Chapman is part of the criminal investigation division at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. An 8-person team that takes on child abuse cases throughout the parish.
"We've investigated all types of child abuse cases, some really horrific ones.” says Chapman, “We've had cases where children have been dipped into scolding hot water, cases where kids have been chained up in a closet or a bedroom. So there are a number of different scenarios that we've had to look into."
Chapman says he and his team work with the Department of Children and Family Services every week. So far this year, the Sheriff's Office has handled 162 child abuse cases, which is down from 234 in 2017. But those numbers are just for the Sheriff's Office and don't include other municipalities.
Chapman says not all cases get reported. He says there are signs to look for if you suspect a child to be the victim of abuse.
"There are a number of ways to determine if a child had been abused.” says Chapman, “Physical injuries, personal hygiene, if the kid hadn't bathed in a few days, dirty clothes. You know, teachers can pick up on that, school officials can pick up on that. Those are all clues that there is something going on at that home."
Chapman says it's the public's duty to look out for victims and make the call if abuse is suspected.
“Always call.” says Chapman, “I mean it’s not worth the risk, it’s not worth thinking that, ‘Oh, it’s probably something minor. Maybe I’m sticking my nose where it doesn’t belong’. By gosh, if a child is getting abused, then we need to know about it. You’ll sleep better at night if you make that call.”
If you Suspect a child to be the victim of child abuse, you can call Crime Stoppers, 9-1-1, or the Department of Child and Family Services.
