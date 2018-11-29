Worker at school for mentally disabled indicted on rape charge, school officials accused of cover-up

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A former worker at Robinswood School was indicted for rape Thursday and three school officials were indicted on charges related to their alleged participation in a cover-up.
The indictments describe Robinswood as an “intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled.”
Willie Stevens Sr., 51, was indicted on one count of first-degree rape Thursday in state district court in Lake Charles.
Stevens is accused of having sex with a female resident who had suffered a “traumatic brain injury … leaving her with profound developmental disabilities,” according to the indictment. She has a behavioral age of 5 years, 5 months. The alleged incident happened in late 2017.
Three Robinswood officials - Gordon M. Propst, 72, school administrator; Thomas A. Leonards, 64, assistant administrator and safety director; and Jeanette Thevis, 68, social services coordinator - are each charged with one count of accessory-after-the-fact to first-degree rape, obstruction of justice and failure of duty to report.
Reached by phone at the school, Leonards told KPLC he was not aware of the indictment and declined comment.
Stevens, arrested Oct. 1, 2018, is being held on $100,000 bond at Calcasieu Correctional Center.
The Attorney General’s Office is handling the case.
