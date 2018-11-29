These tips will help make your life easier while traveling for the Holidays

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -It’s sometimes hard to navigate and find the best deals when purchasing plane tickets. But it can be even more burdensome during the Holidays.
“More demand equals less supply." Says Heath Allen, the executive director of the Lake Charles Regional Airport, "So the fares are going to be higher so those cheaper fares get brought up pretty quickly which leaves the higher fares left.”
Allen says one of the things you need to think about is where you’re flying to.
“Orlando for example is a leisure market so a lot of times you’re going to get a cheaper fare there." He continued, "If you go to more of a business market it’s going to be more expensive.”
Phil de Albuqeurque, the owner of Travel Partners, said to purchase tickets as soon as you’re able.
“We find that the best deals are usually on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for flying out," de Albuquerque said. "Usually on Saturdays and Sundays for flying back. Not always the case, but usually that’s what I will check first.”
And for those who prefer to drive, click HERE for the lowest gas prices in your area.
