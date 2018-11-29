Sulphur Animal Control revives adoption program

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Animal Control Adoption Program is back up and running after being shut down about a decade ago.
It was brought back after an overwhelming amount of requests from the community, and high euthanasia rates. Ana Ledano, adoption coordinator for Sulphur Animal Control, said 57 percent of the animals at their shelter were being euthanized which is when they agreed they needed to do something.
“It was to the point to where, ‘ok if we’re gonna do it, let’s do it, let’s go for the adoption program.’ and that’s what we did," Ledano said. "It’s really helped out a lot since we’ve brought it back.”
However, before you think about adopting a dog or cat Ledano said you should stop and ask yourself a few questions:
“Will I be able to accomodate what this dog is going to need activity-wise, what if my personal life changes? What if I get fired? What if I’m going through a divorce? Will I still be able to afford this animal as I’m going through these life changes?" Ledano said are some situations to consider.
Now that the holidays are approaching, Sulphur Animal Control is asking you to think twice before you adopt or even buy an animal because it’s a bigger responsibility than you might think.
As a result of high demand for animals around the holidays, they’ll be shutting down their adoption program Dec. 15.
“A lot of our surrenders normally have a similar story to that. Oh it was a Christmas present, or it was a birthday present, oh it was a Valentine’s present, but, you know, it got too big, or it’s just too much work," Ledano said. “If you’re really thinking about doing it, do it for the right reasons, not for the wrong reasons. Even though you have good intentions, your good intentions might not last.”
The program will be up and running again on after the holidays on Jan. 7.
