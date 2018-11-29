Saints take on the Dallas Cowboys

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -The New Orleans Saints are rolling.
But in their way tonight are the resurgent Dallas Cowboys.
While the Saints have won 10-1 and are seemingly a lock to win the NFC South, the Cowboys have won three in a row to improve to 6-5 and take control of the NFC East.
While the Saints hold a four-game lead over the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South, they do have to play the Panthers (6-5) twice in the last three weeks of the season and are in a fight for the top overall spot in the NFC – which would guarantee home field advantage throughout the playoffs.
While the Saints and Cowboys aren’t division rivals, it was the Cowboys spoiled a 13-0 start for the Saints in 2009 – although the Saints did go on to win the only Super Bowl title in New Orleans history that year.
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. and you can find a list of how to catch the game as well as live score updates below.
