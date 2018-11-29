41 officers complete CPSO training academy

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC)
The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy completed its 120th Basic Academy by conducting graduation ceremonies today for 43 officers representing 14 agencies. These officers completed 496 hours of instruction in all phases of basic law enforcement. Forty-one law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as Basic Peace Officers; and two officers completed 140 hours of refresher training.
Officers graduating after completing 496 hours of instruction are as follows:
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Austin Arnold, Joshua Butter, Kimberly Curran, Keagon Daniel, Brandon Douget, Jason Dufrene, Olivia Ferguson, Layna Gaston, Kilieyn Wing, Jacob Hood, Tyler Houston, Wilson Lemelle, Alex McKnight, Charles Marque, Blake Miller, John Montgomery, Kassie Pearson, Sony Schiro, William Sommers, Jr.
Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office:
Blake Hebert, Kasty Jinks
Coushatta Police Department
Dylan Deville, Richard Easley
Fenton Police Department
Frederick Stewart
Harbor Police Department
Gloria Ramirez
Iowa City Police Department
Nicholas Sherman
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office
Sage Benoit
Jennings City Police Department
Benjamin Matte
Lake Arthur Police Department
Nicolas Spencer
Lake Charles Fire Department
Brad Biles, Brandon Spooner
Lake Charles Police Department
Chelsey Gault, Russell Mixon, III, Robert Rainwater, Hector Rivera, Silas Whalley
Rayne Police Department
Carrie O’Quain
Sulphur Police Department
Benton Barnett, Adam Hanson
Welsh Police Department
Aaron Ardoin, Justin Olmsted
Two officers completed 140 hours of refresher training. Those are:
Lonis Domingue with the Rayne Police Department and Coy Guidry with the Lake Arthur Police Department.
Kimberly Curran, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, was selected class president of the 120th Basic Academy.
The Highest Scholastic Average honor was awarded to Cassie Pearson, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Firearms awards were presented to:
Aaron Ardoin, 1st place, Welsh Police Department
Benton Barnett, 2nd place, Sulphur Police Department
Kasey Jinks, 3rd place, Cameron Sheriff’s Office
Defensive Tactics Honor was presented to Chelsey Gault, Lake Charles Police Department.
The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy is located in Lake Charles and provides accredited training, several law enforcement agencies in the parishes of Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis. It was established in 1974 and is administered by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.
