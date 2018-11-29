Kiwanis Lighted Christmas Parade canceled due to inclement weather

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - The Kiwanis Lighted Christmas Parade has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather, according to Kaitlyn Gallegos, public relations representative for the City of Sulphur.
The parade was originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 30. Heavy rain is expected.
Bag of Donuts will still perform under the pavilion in Heritage Square at 7 p.m., as scheduled. The tree lighting will be moved to Saturday, Dec. 1 at 7:15 p.m. There are no changes to Holiday House or carnival schedules. Holiday House will be open from 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Admission is $5.
Participants requesting a refund are encouraged to contact Randy Broussard at 337-794-6041. There are no additional changes to the events scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 1 and they will continue as previously scheduled.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.