FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures along with showers return today

As has been mentioned already this week, the severe threat does not look to be a big concern for Southwest Louisiana but certainly rain and a few storms could dampen your plans Friday night so keep that in mind if you are planning an outdoor evening. The strongest storms will likely not arrive until late Friday night with any leftover showers ending Saturday morning as a Pacific front moves through the area. This also means our temperatures only drop slightly behind the front with lows back into the 50s Sunday morning.