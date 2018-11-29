FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures along with showers return today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Well is it about to be December or March because it’s certainly about to feel like we skipped right over winter with our forecast heading into the 70s this afternoon, but the price of the warmer temperatures will be showers arriving later this morning and afternoon. Out the door you certainly won’t need the heavy coats but grab the umbrella in preparation for showers that will be arriving before the noon hour.
Chances of rain remain low for the morning commute but after 9:00 a.m. will gradually increase as moisture from the Gulf and a passing upper disturbance arriving from SE Texas bring scattered showers to the area from late-morning through mid-afternoon before tapering off later this afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be around 40% today and any showers that arrive will be short lived and generally on the light side.
Temperatures won’t drop much tonight with lows in the middle to upper 60s Friday morning as another possibility of patchy fog will continue overnight but it won’t be too widespread thanks to a steady breeze continuing. Scattered showers and a few storms become likely by Friday afternoon and evening with the Storm Prediction Center even mentioning a slight possibility of severe weather, but mainly east and north of Southwest Louisiana where better storm dynamics will be in place.
As has been mentioned already this week, the severe threat does not look to be a big concern for Southwest Louisiana but certainly rain and a few storms could dampen your plans Friday night so keep that in mind if you are planning an outdoor evening. The strongest storms will likely not arrive until late Friday night with any leftover showers ending Saturday morning as a Pacific front moves through the area. This also means our temperatures only drop slightly behind the front with lows back into the 50s Sunday morning.
Another front on the way Sunday night into Monday morning will bring a few showers for the start of the new work-week along with a bigger drop in temperatures next week with lows back into the 30s and highs in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
