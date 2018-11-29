First Alert Forecast: Rain returns for the next few days but moves out in time for the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The rain will return today, but there should not be as much rain as initially forecasted. I have lowered the rain chances to only 30% for the rest of the day. Whatever rain we do see will be small and will not last long. There will still be a lot of clouds around and warm temperatures.
During the evening, the rain chances will go down. I don’t think there will be any showers after sunset. If you have any evening plans, it will be warm with temperatures in the 60s. So, it will be much warmer than the last few days. It should not be a great sunset due to the clouds hanging around.
Overnight, there could be a few small showers that begin to pop up late. It will likely be after midnight when any showers develop. It will still be light as I do not expect any storms. It will also be warm with lows remaining in the 60s.
By Friday, a cold front will be approaching and will increase the rain chances. I have lowered the rain chance to only 40%. I do not think there will be that much rain. There will be a few showers around at times, but they will be very scattered. I am even optimistic that the rain will somewhat hold off around Friday Night Football.
Friday night will have a better chance for rain. In northern Louisiana, there is a good chance for severe weather. There may be a few strong storms late Friday in Southwest Louisiana, but I do not expect any severe weather.
There will be a few lingering showers by early Saturday as we start the weekend. The rain should not last too long. By lunchtime, all the rain should be gone. Then the sunshine will be coming out, and the rest of the weekend should be very nice! It will still be warm despite the cold front. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.
Sunday may have a shower or two, but I am optimistic that the rain will stay away. I now have a 20% chance of a shower or two near the coastline. There should be plenty of clouds around so there should not be as much sunshine. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the 70s.
Monday will also have a good chance for a few showers. As our next system comes through, there will be a cold front that brings more rain and cooler temperatures. There is disagreement between the two more reliable computer models about whether or not there will be rain, so for now, I have a 30% chance.
By Tuesday, the rain and clouds will be gone, and the sunshine will finally come back out. The temperature will also be much cooler. The temperature in the afternoon will only be in the 50s! Then overnight, the lows will fall to the 30s!
