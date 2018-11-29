Cavaliers trade Kyle Korver to Jazz for picks, Burks

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kyle Korver (26) shoots over Brooklyn Nets' Ed Davis (17) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. The Cavaliers will rebuild without Kyle Korver. Cleveland finalized its trade with Utah on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, by trading Korver to the Jazz for guard Alec Burks and two future second-round draft picks. Korver had hoped to be sent to a contender and the Cavs granted his wish.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) (Tony Dejak)