Brown’s Food Center celebrating 40 years in business

HACKBERRY, LA (KPLC) - Brown’s Food Center has become an essential part of the Hackberry community.
They’re celebrating 40 years in business. Jim Brown is the owner and says this store would be nothing if not for the people of Hackberry.
"Without our community, I wouldn't be here.” says Brown, “This is their store. It probably shouldn't say Browns, it should say hackberry."
Kayleigh Benoit says this store lives at the heart of the Hackberry community.
"We want to help the local business here, we like Brown’s, we like having locals own their own business and we like supporting them," says Benoit.
Dinah Vidrine is an employee of 10 years who says she only planned to work here temporarily to help pay for her granddaughters college expenses.
"I had come to work here maybe about a year and after ten years I'm still here so that right there will tell you something," says Vidrine.
“We’re really blessed to have the employees that we have out of this community,” says Brown. “We have so many people that have been here over 20 years who are still working here. They’re more like family than just employees, you know.”
“well when I’m not here I really miss it,” says Vidrine. “It’s really hard to explain, it’s just nice working here and I enjoy it.”
Brown says it wasn't always easy, but says he and his family are truly blessed.
“I can’t take the credit for it, I’m just the worker,” says Brown. “I remember praying about it, you know so it’s one of the things that I’m just amazed to see what god’s doing in this community.”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.