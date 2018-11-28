Your live Christmas tree could bring in bugs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the holiday season getting into full swing, many southwest Louisiana residents are picking out their live Christmas trees. For most the beauty of a live tree adorning the living room is a well loved tradition. However with a live tree comes some other live critters. Christmas tree bugs.
The small invaders are known to go dormant during the colder months but the warmth of your home and the scent of freshly cut pine is sure to wake them from their hibernation.
Most of the bugs living in a live Christmas tree aren’t dangerous to your health but it doesn’t change the fact that the creepy crawlers aren’t welcome. Some of the most common bugs you’ll find on your tree are as follows:
- Aphis
- Spiders and Mites
- Adelgids
- Pine Needle Scale
- Sawfly
- Prayingg Mantises
- Bark Beetles
So how do you get rid of the little pests and prevent them from ruining your holiday cheer? Well according to some bug experts there are a few steps you can take to protecting your presents.
- Examine the tree thoroughly on the lot. Check the branches over and the trunk. If you find any branches with egg cases or bird nests, prune them off.
- Shake the tree off with a mechanical tree shaker. Many Christmas tree farms and lots offer this. If they don’t you can shake the tree off yourself. All you have to do is find a clear spot outside, place the trunk on the ground, grab it at shoulder height, and shake it back and forth.
- Leave the tree in your garage for a few days. Most of the bugs will die of starvation at this point.
- Vacuum any insects on or around the tree up.
- Dust the tree with neem oil to kill any bugs still on the tree. (Do not use pesticides because they are flammable)
If you’re unfortunate enough to end up with these bugs in your home, don’t fret. Using a vacuum cleaner on the windows, ceilings, and walls should get rid of them.
