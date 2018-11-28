WATCH LIVE: CPSO, Sulphur PD to hold joint news conference on body found in Sulphur

WATCH LIVE: CPSO, Sulphur PD to hold joint news conference on body found in Sulphur
Body found at intersection of W. Burton Street and Stegal Road near Sulphur.
By Hannah Daigle | November 28, 2018 at 10:15 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 10:19 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Sulphur Police Department will be holding a joint news conference today to release details on the investigation of the body found in Sulphur.

You can watch the news conference LIVE at 10:30 a.m. by clicking HERE.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • A body was found just outside the city limits of Sulphur, at the intersection of W. Burton Street and Stegal Road, on Tuesday. 
  • Blaine Daniel Kennedy, 21, was arrested on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and felony theft.
  • Clifton Bergeaux Jr., 49, of Welsh, has been arrested on one count of accessory after the fact.
  • Investigators say a third arrest has been made, but say details will be released later today.
  • The body has not been identified.

7 News will also be live Tweeting during this conference. You can follow along HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.