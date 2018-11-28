WATCH LIVE: CPSO, Sulphur PD to hold joint news conference on body found in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Sulphur Police Department will be holding a joint news conference today to release details on the investigation of the body found in Sulphur.
Here’s what we know so far:
- A body was found just outside the city limits of Sulphur, at the intersection of W. Burton Street and Stegal Road, on Tuesday.
- Blaine Daniel Kennedy, 21, was arrested on counts of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and felony theft.
- Clifton Bergeaux Jr., 49, of Welsh, has been arrested on one count of accessory after the fact.
- Investigators say a third arrest has been made, but say details will be released later today.
- The body has not been identified.
