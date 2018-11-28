Waitr impacting local businesses in a big way

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Waitr was purchased by Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the Golden Nugget and the Houston Rockets earlier this year.
Now called Waitr Holdings, the company began trading on the Nasdaq exchange in mid-November. It's just one of the apps that makes getting food delivered easier.
"It’s actually impressive about how many people are getting on the bandwagon," Greenhouse Salad Co. manager Kendra Langley said.
She says they were one of the first places to join the app.
"For us to have our name on there, it was a good way to get it out and a good way to get it started I believe,” Langley said. “So that helped with people that didn’t even know we existed."
Originally, the Greenhouse Co. staff was able to keep up with the Waitr orders, but as the app and the restaurant became more popular, it quickly became a problem.
"We had to take a step back and say okay how can we make this work,” Langley said. “Now it’s gotten so crazy they we now have one worker dedicated to just doing our Waitr and call-ins because it's so hectic."
Langley says they average more than 50 orders a day, and with each order they work to perfection.
"The people that do take the time to come in here, we want to take care of them fast,” Langley said. “And the people that aren’t making it in here we want them to have that same great customer service."
With dozens of businesses already on the app, there are also businesses looking to join like Chastain's Oyster Bar Steak & Seafood.
"We wanted to increase sales and joining the competition with everyone that has the Waitr app," kitchen manager Reginald Pryor.
Looking to join within the next few weeks, right now, they are busy preparing.
"I know on my end, we got ready to prepare all the photographs for the menu,” Pryor. “And you know hiring the extra staff to accommodate with the to-go orders and our dine-in guest. So we put a plan together."
Chastain’s joined the more than 275 businesses partnered with Waitr, with more than five new restaurants looking to join within the next few months.
Chastain’s will be on Waitr by Dec. 16th.
