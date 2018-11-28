VPSO arrests man accused of raping child

VERNON PARISH, LA (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Andrew Joseph Hamblin of Leesville for allegedly improperly touching a 7-year-old girl according to a news release.
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office also says during the investigation detectives learned Hamblin allegedly had attempted to have sexual contact with a child aged between two and three at the time.
During a search of Hamblin’s residence investigators say they found a loaded firearm in Hamblin’s bedroom. Hamblin previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2002, therefore under Louisiana law he cannot possess a firearm, according to the news release.
Hamblin faces counts of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Hamblin remains jailed on a $300,000 bond.
