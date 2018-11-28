Sports Person of the Week - Noah Allain

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - “We practice every day and we’ve grown so strong as a team, that I have absolute confidence that if you work hard throughout your whole season and your whole life, you’ll be able to accomplish your goals,” Noah Allain said.
Sixth-ranked Leesville heads to the semifinals for the first time in 23 years after handing the 3-seed St. Martinville their first loss of the season with just under two minutes to play last Friday in the quarterfinal round. As time was winding down, all signs pointed to Noah Allain on the Cats final drive. The tight end caught Jacob Mounts pass in the endzone to win the game.
“It was amazing. All I could think about was giving God the glory," Allain added. "I also thought about my dad. He works offshore and couldn’t watch the game. So, we needed to make sure to get to the next game, so he can watch.”
“I got emotional a couple times after the game because that’s what you’re in this profession for," Robert Causey said. "To use the game of football to teach these kids to become men. To respond to adversity and get up off the mat. Even times when you don’t think you are winning, you must respond because your family needs you. These kids, to do that and have that resiliency, it was a special moment because that’s what you live for. It’s not about winning or losing, the fact that they fought back just made me proud.”
This week, the Cats prepare to travel and take on 2-seed New Orleans powerhouse, Warren Easton. Despite being the lower seed, the Cats believe their fans and preparation will get them a trip back to New Orleans for December 12th.
“All kinds of feedback, it’s amazing. Seeing the fans and how they support us so much," Allain said. "We just need to focus on ourselves and the coaches will get us there. We’ll be able to get to the dome.”
