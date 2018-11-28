Saints offensive line one of the keys to the Black and Gold’s success in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints offensive execution has been near flawless this season. From Drew Brees to Michael Thomas to Alvin Kamara everything has been on-point.
That includes the offensive line. It might be the best group in the entire NFL.
“I was taught as a young coach in this league, that position group permeates throughout your locker room, and your team, and you draft to it. You sign to it, and we’ve been fortunate over the years to have some really good offensive lines. I just think it’s critical to everything you’re trying to accomplish,” said Sean Payton.
"There’s an intelligence, and a toughness that I think is real important, and obviously a physical skillset. When you get those five guys together for a period of time, where they’re smart and tough, they understand what you’re doing.
Coach Payton credits offensive line coach Dan Roushar with that group’s steady production all season long.
