Protecting your holiday packages

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The holidays are often a time of giving, but unfortunately, some see it as a time for taking.
Spokespersons from FedEx and UPS expect record breaking seasons, and believe the Mondays between now and Christmas will be the busiest in their history.
With that being said, this also means we are more susceptible to become victims of theft.
They’re known as “porch pirates," --- people that look for packages, and swipe them right off your doorstep.
How big of a problem is it?
Well, around 26 million Americans claimed to have a holiday package taken from their porch during the 2017 holiday season.
According to a study by USA Today, over 30 percent of people say they’ve had a package stolen from them.
For example, on these apps you can ask that a signature be required upon delivery to ensure the package isn’t left on your porch.
You can also schedule your delivery for a time when you know you will be home, or if your work hours prevent that, send it to your office, or to a neighbor’s house and have them bring it inside for you.
UPS advises that you get your deliveries dropped off in a more discreet location such as a side door, the back porch, or even in a shed.
They also offer a free service that will send you a text message or email to tell you exactly when the package will be delivered so you can run home during a lunch break if possible.
The most secure thing to do is to have your package shipped to the nearest FedEx or UPS store and just pick it up yourself.
For a list of the best times to ship a package this holiday season, click HERE.
Both companies also say that having a security camera will not only deter criminals, it may make it easier on law enforcement as well.
