Officials: Inmates ran $560K online dating extortion scheme

FILE - This April 16, 2018 file photo shows the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville, S.C. A review by The Associated Press has found prisoners who kill other prisoners behind bars in South Carolina often face little additional punishment. Prosecutors won convictions in 18 of 26 closed cases involving the deaths of inmates at the hands of fellow prisoners in the past 20 years. State agents are still investigating the deaths of seven inmates during an April riot at Lee Correctional Institution. No charges have been filed yet. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File) (Sean Rayford)