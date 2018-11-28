McNeese Cowboys face stiff road test, Cowgirls take break before tough Dec.

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After starting 0-3 on the year, the McNeese Cowboys men’s basketball team has now won 2 straight games.
McNeese head coach Heath Scheoyer addressed the media Tuesday and said he feels the Cowboys have found their identity over the past couple of games. But he understands, it’s still a process. McNeese has four starters averaging double-digits statistics. Kevin Hunt, James Harvey and Malik Hines each score 10 or more points per game and Roydell Brown totals just shy of 11 rebounds a contest.
“I think we’ve grown closer to solidifying our rotation. I like to play eight or nine guys. We’re just trying to figure out who plays well with who. There’s a lot of things that go into trying to figure out your team," said Schroyer. "Being able to get production off your bench is something that’s really important for me and us going forward so we can make us the best team that we can.”
On the other side, the women haven’t been able to put together a win on the season yet. One positive the Cowgirls have shown is on the boards. The Pokes rank 10th in the nation in offensive rebounds. Freshman Divine Tanks, a Barbe alum, ranks eighth in offensive rebounds (27) while redshirt freshman Callie Maddox, a Fairview alum, ranks sixth in free throws made (36).
Cowgirl head coach Kacie Cryer said she hasn’t made it easy on the girls by stacking their schedule with tough opponents. However, she’s proud of the progress her team has shown.
“Obviously, we’d love to have some wins out of this six-game stretch, but that’s just not the case. We’ve been really pleased with the way that we are playing right now. We feel like we’re getting better and better each game. That’s what we are looking for with this group," admitted Cryer. "We have eight freshmen. You see the inconsistency they bring. One quarter we look really good and then it falls, and we’re back up again. We really have to focus on the positives. Our kids are fighting. The kids are so hungry for a win and I think we all agree that once we get that win, I don’t think it’s going to stop.”
The Cowgirls have a little time off before their next game at UAB on December 8th.
The men start their three-game away stretch at SMU on Thursday, followed by NC Central on Saturday.
