Legal Corner: How do I fight an unfair ticket?

ANSWER: You can “fight” this in court, as one of our most sacred rights is the constitutional right to confront your accuser. This means you have the right to cross examine the officer – where you can ask if he/she actually saw your husband driving – AND you may ask to view or review any body cam footage or dash cam footage. You also have the right to put on your own witnesses. If you have several witnesses who can testify that your husband did not drive, you may defeat the driving without a license charge.