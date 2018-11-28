Legal Corner: How do I fight an unfair ticket?

Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
QUESTION: My husband and I got stuck on the highway entrance. We decided to call my brother to drop off one of my other vehicles to move the other vehicle. My husband was the one doing this, though I was driving. He has no license. A cop stopped and decided to ask for ID and registration and gave my husband a ticket for driving with no license and no registration. How can I fight this is my husband got the ticket unfairly?
ANSWER: You can “fight” this in court, as one of our most sacred rights is the constitutional right to confront your accuser. This means you have the right to cross examine the officer – where you can ask if he/she actually saw your husband driving – AND you may ask to view or review any body cam footage or dash cam footage. You also have the right to put on your own witnesses. If you have several witnesses who can testify that your husband did not drive, you may defeat the driving without a license charge.
Be aware, however, that registration is the responsibility of the operator, in this case, the viewer, since she claims that she drove the vehicle there. So, you may get your husband off on that charge, but by admitting that you drove a vehicle without registration, you may open yourself up to that charge.
QUESTION: My friend gave his girlfriend an engagement ring as a Christmas gift. They picked a date to be married. He broke up with her and told her she could keep the ring. Can he get the ring back if he decides he wants it?
ANSWER: Probably not. A gift, according to Louisiana law, is the legal equivalent of a donation. Civil Code Article 1468 defines it as a donor “gratuitiously divesting” something to a donee. However, an engagement ring is an exception to the standard gift rule, as it considered a “conditional gift”. That is, one given upon a condition. If the condition does not or will not occur, the donor can revoke the gift. (It is fairly settled in Louisiana that it is irrelevant as to which party, donor or donee, caused the condition not to occur. i.e., who called the wedding off?)
However, in the facts offered by the viewer, the donor waived his right to revoke when he told her he could keep the ring. Absent any other grounds for revoking, such as incapacity, duress, coercion or fraud, he cannot revoke the donation. She wins.
QUESTION: I am a guide for a duck hunting camp, and just to make sure all my sports are in compliance, are military members exempt from having to buy a hunting license? What about duck stamps?
ANSWER: Everyone who hunts waterfowl has to purchase a federal duck stamp, even those exempt from having to buy a hunting license, except anyone under the age of 16.
No, military members are not exempt from buying licenses and stamps. However, there are a different set of rules for active and nonactive military – for example, an active duty soldier can purchase a Louisiana hunting license as if they were a resident, AND there are different fees for military personnel. If you go on the Wildlife and Fisheries website, www.wlf.louisiana.gov” you can review the fees and privileges – which include (1) currently active military, (2) Louisiana National Guard and/or any reserve armed forces members in Louisiana, (3) retired military and even (4) surviving spouse privileges.
Note: if you are at the DMV, you can buy a lifetime hunting license, lifetime fishing license, or a combination lifetime hunting/fishing license.
Disclaimer: The information furnished in this answer is general and may not apply to some situations. All legal situations are unique. No one should rely to their detriment on these answers. Anyone with a potential legal problem should seek the advice of a licensed attorney before taking any action or inaction. The answers provided are not intended to be specific legal advice and no attorney-client relationship is created between the SWLA Law Center and the viewers of KPLC-TV.
