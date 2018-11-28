Leesville heads to Semifinals for the first time since 1995

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - “I told them when the game was over with, you have to put that one in your back pocket and get ready for your next opponent because I promise you Warren Easton doesn’t care how we beat St. Martinville," Robert Causey said. "But, the lesson learned here is you never quit.”
Leesville is back in the semifinals for the first time since 1995 after taking down 3-seed St. Martinville in comeback fashion. The Cats trailed by ten with under two minutes to play before a series of fortunate events when Leesville's way.
D'ante Gallashaw would score his second touchdown of the fourth quarter and then special teams came up big recovering their second onside kick. That extra possession would set Jacob Mount up to hit Noah Allain for the game-winning score.
“I knew we could make it once we got the onside kick. Once he called the play," Noah Allain said. "I knew I was probably going to get the ball, so I just needed to catch it. Once I went into the end zone, it was the best feeling of my life.”
“We felt like the game was either going to be a blowout or an epic ballgame and it was an epic ballgame," Causey added. "We set them up with one of our play calls. They stayed in a certain coverage and we took advantage of it. But this is what we’ve been doing all year. It was nothing special. We’ve been doing these things since last year. It was just let’s get ready for this moment, it been a year in the making.”
Warren Easton is the Cats' next opponent and the Eagles are easily Leesville’s toughest game yet. Talent wise, Warren Easton is loaded. The Eagles have seven players ranked as three-star prospects or higher.
Quarterback Lance Legendre leads the way as a four-star with offers from the likes of Alabama, Georgia and Florida State. Running back, Jahmal Sam, a Ragin Cajun commit, had a big game a week ago with three touchdowns, including a 98-yard kickoff return.
But it may be their defense that stands out the most. Since week 7, Warren Easton is allowing an average of 5 points per game. Causey is making sure the players don't let stats and stars beat the Cats before the game even starts.
“I expect a physical game, they are fast. Coach Gatlin from Northwood said it best. They’re bigger, stronger, faster and longer," Causey said. "But its another challenge for our kids, let’s rise up to that challenge.”
“They’ve got a whole lot of athletes, but they are a beatable team," Allain said. "We just have to find their flaws and execute our plays and we should be good.”
“It’s just all the hard work we’ve put in and everything we’ve done," Jacob Mount said. "It just fell perfectly for us.”
Leesville comes in a bit daunting as well, holding onto that undefeated record. The Wampus Cats are hoping to continue the historic season another week and reach the dome.
“I’m excited. I’ve always dreamed of going far in the playoffs and playing as a Wampus Cat with my team,” Mount said.
