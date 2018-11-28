Jennings native Travis Etienne named ACC Player of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Clemson sophomore running back Travis Etienne has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Year, the league announced Wednesday.
The award winners were chosen by a vote of a select 46-member media panel and the league’s 14 head coaches.
Etienne enters Saturday night’s Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship game versus Pitt as the conference leader in rushing yards with 1,307 – the fourth-best single-season total in Clemson history. The Jennings native also leads the ACC and ranks second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns, and he owns one scoring reception on the year for a total of 20 TDs.
Etienne’s 2018 season includes six 100-yard rushing games, and his 150-yard rushing performance against rival South Carolina in the Tigers’ regular-season finale pushed his two-year career total past the 2,000-yard mark.
ACC Player of the Year voting:
ACC Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson - 22
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson - 14
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State - 8
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College - 4
Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse - 4
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 3
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson - 2
Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt - 1
Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest - 1
Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia - 1
ACC Offensive Player of the Year
Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson - 32
Ryan Finley, QB, NC State - 9
AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College - 6
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson - 5
Eric Dungey, QB, Syracuse - 3
Greg Dortch, WR, Wake Forest - 2
Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia - 2
Qadree Ollison, RB, Pitt - 1
