Iowa mayoral candidates share why they should be the next mayor

IOWA, LA (KPLC) - In the November elections, the Iowa mayoral race had 5 candidates which then got brought down to just two, who are now facing off in a runoff election this month. Now the people must choose between Errol Marshall and Paul Hesse as their new mayor.
Paul Hesse says he wants to take care of infrastructure essentials.
“I wanted to do something for the town,” Hesse said. “It boils down to we have infrastructure that need significant improvements. Its drainage, water, sewage, its roads.”
As a former member of the council, Errol Marshall says he understands the issues in Iowa and wants the citizens to trust the local government.
“I think the biggest thing that needs to change is the perception of the office, I think that there was a very big distrust among the citizens that the administration wasn’t doing enough for the citizens as well as include them in the decisions,” Marshall said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things I want to change.”
Both candidates have similar platforms. But there is one big difference.
“Well the biggest issue between me and my opponent is the fact that I am willing to do the position full time,” Marshall said.
“I will be 100 percent focused on service, that doesn’t mean I’m going to be there Monday through Friday eight to five,” Hesse said.
Hesse says the salary for this position isn't enough for full time consideration, but promises to always be available to his citizens by giving his contact information to the public.
“I have family that I definitely want to support, but I also have a town that I want to see grow,” Hesse said. “If I’m doing a really good job, they won’t even notice I’m there.”
Marshall says the town of Iowa is a close community, and the difference will be in the style of leadership.
“This town is a small town and everyone knows the issues and I think we both have a pretty good platform in terms of addressing them, it’s just the way we’re going to go about it is the major difference between us,” says Marshall.
