How to make the most of the child tax credit this year

There are other factors to think about, adds Michael Ruger, a partner and chief investment officer at Greenbush Financial Group in East Greenbush, New York. For example, the child tax credit is more potent than a tax deduction. That is, it's a dollar-for-dollar reduction in your tax bill rather than a reduction in your taxable income. Also, federal income tax rates are broadly lower for most people in 2018 compared to 2017, meaning that even if you had more taxable income this year, it will likely be taxed at a lower rate. And the bigger child tax credit could erase a larger chunk of that tax bill.