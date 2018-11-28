Governor Edwards on impacts of Revenue Estimating Conference

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A big vote in Baton Rouge Tuesday that could impact teachers and support staff across the state.
The Revenue Estimating Conference must unanimously agree on revenue forecasts, for the legislature to then appropriate. Representative Cameron Henry, stand-in for speaker Taylor Barras, was the only "no vote” in the committee.
Henry cited uncertainty about income taxes and oil prices among reasons to hold off on an official revenue projection.
“In fact, it was recommended by the economist who works for the legislature, the economist who works for the division of administration and it was also approved by the economist who is on the REC itself, Dr. Richton, who is from LSU,” Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday.
Edwards said he wasn’t pleased with the outcome of the meeting.
“You know, I think this is unfortunate, because it’s the first time that anybody can remember that the REC, which is, itself, a reform," Edwards said. "This was a good government reform insitituted years ago, really trying to take revenue estimating out of the hands of politicians, put it more in the hands of economists.”
The revenue increased not being recognized creates a challenge, if not eliminating, teacher and support staff pay raises.
“If it’s not recognized by REC, then it can’t be incorporated into the budget, if it cant be incorporated into the budget, it makes it very very difficult to increase the MFP, which is the formula by which we fund all of k through 12 education, and on top of that, to provide additional funding for the pay raise that we’ve been talking about,” Edwards said.
While facing this obstacle, Edwards said he wants teachers and support staff to know they are still his main priority.
“I’ve been saying this for months, my number one priority for the legislature next year is to increase teacher pay. We’re going to do that by increasing the MFP and beyond that, appropriating additional dollars to be incoporated into level 2 of the formula for teacher pay for $1,000 but also for support workers," he said. "We have paraprofessionals, lunchroom workers, custodians, bus drivers who haven’t had increases either and I believe that $500 a year pay increase for those support workers is critically important.”
