FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up today; showers arrive Thursday

The actual cold front will move through early Saturday morning, bringing an end to any leftover rain by noon Saturday and only a slight drop in temperatures is expected Saturday night and Sunday but this will change next week as a stronger Canadian blast of air will send lows back into the 30s and highs into the 50s and 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday, so get ready for cooldown next week. Rain chances look very low with this front with computer models really backing off on showers and storms for our area Monday and Tuesday despite the front moving through the state.