FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warming up today; showers arrive Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With today being the last of the chilly mornings until next week, we’ll notice it becoming gradually warmer and a bit breezy through the afternoon as east-southeasterly winds begin the transport of warmer and more muggy air back over the state. The result will be afternoon temperatures near 70 degrees with a few clouds also returning later in the day, although rain chances hold off for another day.
By the time school lets out today we’ll see temperatures well into the upper 60s so make sure to dress the kids in layers today as they won’t need the heavy coat much after sunrise today. You’ll be able to leave the umbrellas at home today but get ready to begin pulling them out on Thursday as scattered afternoon showers return with about a 40% chance tomorrow, increasing to a 70% chance on Friday ahead of a front that will push through early Saturday morning.
The rain chances will increase through the morning and afternoon hours on Friday as a vigorous Pacific low pressure area moves across the southern Plains states and kicks up a high amount of Gulf moisture over the state which will spark a good round of rain and storms. The Storm Predicition Center has a very low threat of severe weather for SW Louisiana with the greatest risk over the northern tier of parishes along the Interstate 20 corridor by Friday evening. At this time I do not expect our area to see severe weather but rain and a few storms Friday evening could put a dampening on outdoor plans!
The actual cold front will move through early Saturday morning, bringing an end to any leftover rain by noon Saturday and only a slight drop in temperatures is expected Saturday night and Sunday but this will change next week as a stronger Canadian blast of air will send lows back into the 30s and highs into the 50s and 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday, so get ready for cooldown next week. Rain chances look very low with this front with computer models really backing off on showers and storms for our area Monday and Tuesday despite the front moving through the state.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.