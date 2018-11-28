First Alert Forecast: Rain chances starting to increase for the rest for the week with warmer temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Changes to are weather are under way. For one, the clouds are back, and the sunshine is limited. Every now and then we see a little bit of blue sky, but not for long. The clouds will continue to make their way into Southwest Louisiana throughout the day. Another difference is the temperature increase. It is already much warmer now than the last few days. Highs today will reach the upper 60s.