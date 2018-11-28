First Alert Forecast: Rain chances starting to increase for the rest for the week with warmer temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Changes to are weather are under way. For one, the clouds are back, and the sunshine is limited. Every now and then we see a little bit of blue sky, but not for long. The clouds will continue to make their way into Southwest Louisiana throughout the day. Another difference is the temperature increase. It is already much warmer now than the last few days. Highs today will reach the upper 60s.
This evening will have more clouds, but still no rain. So, don’t let the clouds fool you if you have any outdoor plans this evening. It will be warm. Temperatures will not cool down very much at all this evening. It should not be an as pretty of a sunset thanks to the cloud interference.
Overnight, temperatures will be a lot warmer. Lows will only be in the upper 50s. Some places may not drop below 60 degrees. That is because of the cloud cover and the southerly winds. The winds overnight will be blowing around 10 mph. By the early morning hours, there could be one or two small showers around.
Thursday is when the rain will return. With the southerly winds, there will be more moisture coming out of the Gulf of Mexico that could turn into a few showers. There may be a storm or two. I have a 40% chance of rain Thursday. Any showers we see will be small and very scattered. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the 70s.
By Friday, a cold front will be approaching and will increase the rain chances. There is a 60% chance of rain during the day, but the bulk may come in the afternoon and evening. I do not expect a washout, but there will be scattered showers and a few storms likely. Some of these storms could be strong, so be sure to stay updated as time gets closer.
There will be a few lingering showers by early Saturday as we start the weekend. The rain should not last too long. By lunchtime, all the rain should be gone. Then the sunshine will be coming out, and the rest of the weekend should be very nice! It will still be warm despite the cold front. Highs on Saturday will be in the 70s.
Sunday may have a shower or two, but I am optimistic that the rain will stay away. I am keeping a 10% chance of or a shower or two near the coastline. There should be plenty of clouds around so there should not be as much sunshine.
Monday will also have a good chance for a few showers. As our next system comes through, there will be a cold front that brings more rain and cooler temperatures. There is disagreement between the two more reliable computer models about whether or not there will be rain, so for now, I have a 30% chance. High temperatures by Tuesday will be back in the 50s.
