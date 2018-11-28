Disney says 'no merit' to Malaysia resort company lawsuit

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2010, file photo, chairman of the Malaysian Genting Group developer Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay cuts a ceremonial ribbon to open a casino in Singapore. The Genting Group is seeking at least $1 billion in damages from Walt Disney Co. and Fox Entertainment Group for alleged breach of contract related to a theme park. Genting Malaysia Bhd said in a statement, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, that it filed the lawsuit in the Central California District Court on Monday citing damages from Fox’s withdrawal from the project. (AP Photo/Joan Leong, File) (AP)