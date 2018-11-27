Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence gives Saints bulletin board material with rant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints and Cowboys kick off in two days. It’s been mostly quiet in the locker rooms, with most players focused on giving praise to the other team.
Well, that changed today when DeMarcus Lawrence gave his thoughts on stopping the Saints offense.
This should go over smoothly in the Saints locker room I’m sure.
New Orleans and Dallas meet up Thursday night at 7:20 p.m. on FOX 8. Our newscast start at 4 p.m. to get you ready for the big NFC matchup. Stay with us after the game for a postgame show with reaction from Coach Payton, Drew Brees, the locker room, and Saints FOX 8 analyst Deuce McAllister.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.