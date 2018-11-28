Authorities: Men wearing bandanas, brandishing AK-47 and handguns rob home on Alma Drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery on Nov. 16 on Alma Drive.
Witnesses told authorities that approximately five armed men wearing bandanas entered the home, according to information from Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Myers said deputies began investigating following a 911 hang-up call at the Alma Drive residence. The homeowner and two friends told deputies that one of the men had an AK-47 and the others had handguns. The men demanded money from the homeowner and his two friends and took several electronic devices, including TVs and gaming consoles, before leaving in two trucks.
Myers said the trucks were caught on surveillance camera and that witnesses were able to identify some of the men, leading to arrest warrants being issued for Marquell Anderson, 20, Ryan Moss, 30, and Ty Fullington, 21, all of Lake Charles.
Deputies made a traffic stop of one of the trucks on Nov. 16. Myers said Anderson was driving the truck, although it was owned by Ross, and that some of the stolen items and a stolen AK-47 were found in the vehicle.
Moss was arrested during a traffic stop on Nov. 20.
Fullington was arrested at his home on Nov. 26. Myers said the other truck used in the robbery was there.
More arrests are possible, Myers said.
- Marqell Anderson, 20, Lake Charles: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $226,000.
- Ryan Moss, 30, Lake Charles: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Wilson set bond at $225,000.
- Ty Fullington, 21, of Lake Charles: Three counts of armed robbery, three counts of armed robbery with a firearm. Wilson set bond at $153,000.
