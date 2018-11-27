Vinton Police announce third arrest in shooting

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - Vinton Police have announced the arrest of a third person in connection with a shooting at the intersection of Gum Cove and Williams Road Sunday afternoon.
William Stephen Arnold, 18, of Lake Charles is facing one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of distribution of marijuana, one count of illegal carrying of weapons, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. Arnold’s bond has been set at $202,500 by Judge David Ritchie.
A fourth suspect is currently being apprehended by police, according to Capt. Scott Spell, with the Vinton Police Department. He is a 15-year-old juvenile. His arrest warrant is for one count of attempted first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile. He will be held at the Juvenile Detention Center.
Additionally, Kordell Guillory, 21, of Lake Charles, and Hunter Nicholas Berry, 17, of Vinton, each face one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of drug possession or distribution and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon. Berry is also facing counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.
Judge David Ritchie set Berry’s bond at $207,500 and Guillory’s bond at $200,000.
Spell said four male suspects met for a drug deal, which led to the shooting, around 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 25.
Responding officers found Guillory shot in the hand and another male shot in the leg, both with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated at an area hospital.
Berry was not injured.
