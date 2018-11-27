At Mississippi rally, Trump defends US response to migrants

President Donald Trump looks to the crowd during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning)
By JILL COLVIN | November 25, 2018 at 11:20 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 7:08 PM

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Monday defended his administration's response to the Central American migrants who tried to illegally cross the border in Tijuana over the weekend, saying that the U.S. was sending them a clear message: "Turn around and go back home."

Trump was in Mississippi to campaign for Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith in a tight Senate runoff against Democrat Mike Espy. He was appearing at two rallies: one in Tupelo and a second in Biloxi later Monday night.

In Tupelo, he stumped on the issue of immigration, took some verbal jabs at the media and threw in a reference to Elvis Presley, the king of rock 'n' roll who was born here. The president said that when he was young, "other than the blond hair, they said I looked like Elvis."

On immigration, Trump defended the U.S. response to the border clash on Sunday, when U.S. agents fired tear gas at migrants, some of whom had attempted to get through fencing and wire separating the countries.

Trump told the crowd in Tupelo that "we don't want those people in Mississippi" and that immigrants are "not coming through anymore illegally.

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant points to President Donald Trump during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
"Turn around and go back home," he urged.

President Donald Trump embraces Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., during a rally at Tupelo Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Tupelo, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump had likened the approaching caravans to an "invasion" in the days leading up to the Nov. 6 midterm elections.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., speaks at a rally with President Donald Trump at Tupelo Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Tupelo, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
His comments prompted the crowd to chant, "Build that wall!"

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., at Tupelo Regional Airport, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, in Tupelo, Miss. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump predicted a big day on Tuesday for Hyde-Smith and the Republican Party. He complained that the media has focused too much on the GOP losses in the House and not enough on the party's performance in the Senate.

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
"We've done great, and now we're going to do a little bit better by adding an extra vote," Trump said.

President Donald Trump gestures during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
If Hyde-Smith wins Tuesday's runoff, the Senate breakdown will be 53-47 in favor of Republicans.

President Donald Trump and Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., hug during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
The Mississippi runoff is the last U.S. Senate race to be decided in 2018.

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., gestures towards President Donald Trump during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
